Cops ID man accused of breaking officer’s leg during pursuit in Manhattan

Posted 11:54 AM, April 30, 2019, by

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Police are looking for the man accused of breaking a police officer’s leg during a pursuit in Manhattan early Sunday.

Police are looking for Lincoln George (pictured) after he allegedly broke an officer’s leg during a chase in Manhattan. (NYPD)

Just after 4:30 a.m., police responded to a theft in process at a Duane Reade along Broadway and West 94th Street.

While in route, officers encountered a man and a woman along West 91st Street and Amsterdam Avenue, police said. During a brief foot pursuit, the man, later identified as Lincoln George kicked on of the officers before fleeing.

He was taken to St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital with a broken leg, authorities said.

The woman was taken into custody.

George is described to be 5-feet 11-inches and 170 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.