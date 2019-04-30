Cops ID man accused of breaking officer’s leg during pursuit in Manhattan

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Police are looking for the man accused of breaking a police officer’s leg during a pursuit in Manhattan early Sunday.

Just after 4:30 a.m., police responded to a theft in process at a Duane Reade along Broadway and West 94th Street.

While in route, officers encountered a man and a woman along West 91st Street and Amsterdam Avenue, police said. During a brief foot pursuit, the man, later identified as Lincoln George kicked on of the officers before fleeing.

He was taken to St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital with a broken leg, authorities said.

The woman was taken into custody.

George is described to be 5-feet 11-inches and 170 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).