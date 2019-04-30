Broadway tunes in for Tony Award nominations

Posted 7:19 AM, April 30, 2019, by

NEW YORK — The theater world will be up early and listening carefully on Tuesday morning: Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon are announcing Tony Award nominations — and it promises to be a nail-biter.

With no Broadway show dominating the conversation as in the past with musicals like “Hamilton” or “Dear Evan Hansen,” the nominations this year are more of a toss-up.

Will the exuberant “Be More Chill” lead the pack for the best new musical? Or will the adult “Hadestown”? Or will it be “Tootsie,” the crowd-pleasing show based on the movie?

The season also saw 14 new plays, including the Northern Irish drama “The Ferryman,” Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” a play about Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign, and the stage adaptation of “Network.”

Nominations will be announced at 8:30 a.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.