Arrest made in rape at Flushing massage parlor

FLUSHING, Queens — Police have arrested the man accused of raping an employee at a massage parlor in Queens.

Terrell Green, 21, faces charges of rape, robbery, two counts of burglary and grand larceny in the Saturday afternoon attack.

Police allege Green posed as a customer and requested a foot massage at a parlor in the vicinity of 37th Avenue and Main Street.

Once Green and the 56-year-old employee were in the massage room, he pinned the employee down and raped her, according to cops.

Afterwards, he took the victim’s cell phone, but dropped it as he fled.

Police announced his arrest Monday night.