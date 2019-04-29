Woodstock 50 has been canceled

Woodstock 50, which was was set up to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock festival, has been canceled, according to reports.

In a statement to Billboard, officials with Dentsu Aegis Network, which is funding the festival, said they “don’t believe the production of the festival can be executed as an event worthy of the Woodstock Brand name while also ensuring the health and safety of the artists, partners and attendees.”

The statement goes on, “As a result and after careful consideration, Dentsu Aegis Network’s Amplifi Live, a partner of Woodstock 50, has decided to cancel the festival. As difficult as it is, we believe this is the most prudent decision for all parties involved.”

Jay-Z, Dead & Company and the Killers were announced as headliners of Woodstock 50, commemorating the groundbreaking Woodstock festival. It had been scheduled for Aug. 16-18.

The festival was set to take place in Watkins Glen, New York, about 115 miles (185 kilometers) northwest of the original site. The event is separate from an anniversary concert planned at the site of the original festival in 1969.

Tickets to Woodstock 50 were supposed to go on sale on April 22, but event organizers announced Thursday that sales were being put on hold.

“Woodstock 50 has delayed its on sale while we refine logistical plans,” festival organizers said in an April 25 statement.