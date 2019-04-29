Video shows rats scrambling over stove as Brooklyn mom tries to heat daughter’s bottle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn -- A Brooklyn mother of three, who lives at the Brevoort Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant, says rats have been taking over her kitchen for years.

The mother, who did not want to be identified, said she was just about to heat her 7-month-old daughter’s bottle of milk when several rats ran across the stove.

She captured the frolicking rats on cellphone video.

“I went into the kitchen to make her a bottle and I see the mice playing on the stove," the mother said. "I see them dancing and playing on the stove and chasing each other. I have clean pots -- no, they are looking for food."

A NYCHA spokesperson says the resident previously declined a scheduled extermination treatment last Monday. Staff began making repairs in the kitchen Monday, including removing kitchen cabinets and repairing any holes in the walls, and a new extermination has been scheduled.

Staff has not received any requests for reimbursements. The resident previously declined a transfer request for a larger apartment due to her family size. Staff will work with the resident to update her family composition and her transfer request.

PIX11 will stay on her story.

