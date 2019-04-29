Teen in critical condition after being stabbed on street corner in Midwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn -- A 17-year-old is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the chest following a dispute on a street corner in Midwood, Brooklyn Monday afternoon, police say.

It happened just after 4 p.m. in the area of Avenue M and 17th Street.

The attack happened following a dispute at the 7-11 which escalated and the teen was stabbed outside a pizza restaurant across the street, police say. It's not clear what the dispute was about.

Police are looking for two to three male suspects who could have a knife.

The teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.