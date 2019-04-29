Teen in critical condition after being stabbed on street corner in Midwood

Posted 11:43 PM, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 11:57PM, April 29, 2019

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn -- A 17-year-old is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the chest following a dispute on a street corner in Midwood, Brooklyn Monday afternoon, police say.

It happened just after 4 p.m. in the area of Avenue M and 17th Street.

The attack happened following a dispute at the 7-11 which escalated and the teen was stabbed outside a pizza restaurant across the street, police say. It's not clear what the dispute was about.

Police are looking for two to three male suspects who could have a knife.

The teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.