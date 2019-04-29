Rockland County executive, health commissioner to call for end to religious vaccination exemptions

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. — Rockland County Executive Ed Day and Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert are heading to Albany Monday to advocate for an end to religious vaccine exemptions amid a growing measles outbreak in the county, according to a news release from the county.

Day and Ruppert will be advocating for the passing of a New York Senate bill that would repeal all non-medical exemptions from vaccination requirements for children.

The county executive and health commissioner will be joined by the sponsors of the bill, Sen. Brad Hoylman and Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz, as well as Rockland legislators who co-sponsor the bill as part of World Immunization Week.