New Yorkers making thousands reporting idling trucks on city streets

NEW YORK — Blowing the whistle on the drivers of idling trucks and buses is paying off big time for some New Yorkers.

One person cleared almost $5,000 doing this in 2018.

In 2017, the city issued just over 20 citations for idling trucks and buses, but in 2018, that number was up to more than 1,000. New Yorkers who report idling vehicles get portions of the fines issued to drivers.

Reporters get 25 percent of the fine issued to drivers. The minimum fine is $350 and the maximum fine is $2,000.

One person earned $4,300 after reports leading to 33 summonses. Another person pocketed $4,600 from 47 summonses.