Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan -- For 45 years, Ray Alvarez has been living the sweet life.

He's the owner of Ray's Candy Store on Avenue A and East 7th Street in the East Village.

He sells egg creams, fried Oreos and grilled cheese sandwiches.

Customers are family.

Karla and James Murray published a book titled "Store Front" that chronicles mom and pop places.

They have started holding free workshops with neighbors and businesses to promote one another.