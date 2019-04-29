MTA selling garbage can for $300

Have you ever wanted a New York City garbage can? One can be yours if you’re willing to part with $300.

The MTA is selling a can as a collectible item.

“[It’s] authentic, unique, and probably one of the most useful items in every home, work or office now can be yours,” the description reads. “Hurry and grab this rare item which is available in limited quantity.”

There’s also a $75 processing fee. The can is available for pick up only.

The MTA is also currently selling a wooden subway bench, a subway seat bus seats and station signs, among other transit related items.