RIGHT NOW: Low-income students and school teachers are at risk because of millions in planned cuts in NJ. One city is suing. Also, lawmakers in New York are working to end the religious exemption for vaccinations as the measles outbreak continues. John Muller has the news you need to know. Join the conversation.
Midday with Muller: Jersey City’s school district sues NJ over millions in cuts; NY lawmakers want to end measles exemption
-
Midday with Muller: Marijuana vote postponed in NJ
-
Midday with Muller: Latest on killing of NJ jogger; high school hazing allegations surface
-
Midday with Muller: New measles mandate in Rockland County
-
Midday with Muller: Measles outbreak in Brooklyn; FDNY member dies in Afghanistan
-
Midday with Muller: 16 arrested in NJ predator sting; multiple manhole fires in midtown
-
-
Midday with Muller: NJ man arrested at St. Patrick’s Cathedral with gas cans; Mueller report released to public
-
NY lawmakers call for eliminating religious exemptions for vaccinations
-
Midday with Muller: BTS taking over midtown; fire rips through NJ home
-
Midday with Muller: Vetrano murder trial ends; investigation into Nipsey Hussle killing
-
Midday with Muller: Facebook stored millions of passwords in plain text
-
-
Midday with Muller: Cuomo supports banning repeat sexual crime perpetrators from NYC subways
-
Midday with Muller: Gun found in teen’s backpack at Brooklyn school
-
Midday with Muller: 3 killed in multi-vehicle crash in NJ and the latest in the Jussie Smollett case