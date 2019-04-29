Toddler tests positive for STD after rape, police say

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Police in Kansas are investigating what led to a 2-year-old girl testing positive for a sexually transmitted disease after evidence of rape was discovered, according to WDAF.

Kansas City Police Chief Terry Zeigler said on Twitter the toddler and her siblings had been left at home with a family friend. The next day, the girl’s mother noticed evidence of sexual assault.

She was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital where she tested positive for an STD, KAKE reported.

No arrests have been made.