From broke to fashion industry leader

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — A midlife career change due to the financial crisis in 2008 paid off for one woman; she's now transforming the fashion industry.

Marla Wynne Ginsburg has created a $44 million global retail business and it all started in her garage out of desperation. She was a big-time TV executive, introducing creative financing structures for both "The Highlander" and "La Femme Nikita." Wynne Ginsburg went on to work for ABC. Then the perfect financial storm hit, a writers’ strike started, the economy crashed and her home was worth nothing.

“It was a devastating moment in my life," she said.

The single mom bought a sewing machine and started to make clothing. She says she was lucky to get financing. Things changed over the next six months.

“By the time the writers’ strike was over, I had sold into Nordstrom and specialty stores around the country, was on HSN and never looked back.”

While it sounds like an overnight success, it was anything but that. Wynne Ginsburg says she was in a business she knew nothing about, and there were many pitfalls, but she persevered. She is now one of the top sellers on the Home Shopping Network.

She believes she's been so successful because she is her customer. Her goal with her clothing line, Marla Wynne Collection is to be age and size inclusive.

Besides being affordable, the pieces transition from season to season.

While the business has taken off, Wynne Ginsburg still works seven days a week because she knows from experience that you can have it, and then lose it all in a moment.