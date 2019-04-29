Fire destroys popular Italian bakery in Long Island

Posted 6:39 AM, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 06:42AM, April 29, 2019

HICKSVILLE, L.I. — A fire broke out late Sunday night at a popular neighborhood bakery in Long Island, according to fire officials.

Authorities said the call came in around 11:30 p.m. Sunday for flames at Francesco's Bakery at 640 South Broadway in Hicksville.

The two-alarm blaze was under control about an hour later at 12:30 a.m., officials said.

AIR 11 flew over the scene early Monday morning and showed the bakery nearly completely gutted by the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.