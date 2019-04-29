Fire destroys popular Italian bakery in Long Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HICKSVILLE, L.I. — A fire broke out late Sunday night at a popular neighborhood bakery in Long Island, according to fire officials.

Authorities said the call came in around 11:30 p.m. Sunday for flames at Francesco's Bakery at 640 South Broadway in Hicksville.

The two-alarm blaze was under control about an hour later at 12:30 a.m., officials said.

AIR 11 flew over the scene early Monday morning and showed the bakery nearly completely gutted by the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.