New Jersey mayor resigns, charged with election tampering: prosecutor

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J.— A former mayor of a Bergen County borough has been arrested in connection with tampering with voting ballots during an election, Bergen County prosecutors announced Monday.

Investigators say Francesco Caramagna, the Mayor of Elmwood Park, resigned Sunday withstanding accusations that he interfered with the secrecy of election process in the 2017 mayoral election.

The 74-year-old allegedly completed portions of the Application for Vote by Mail Ballots, Primary Election Ballot Certifications and General Election Ballot Certifications of registered voters in the Borough of Elmwood Park, NJ, investigators said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office received a complaint about the possible interference earlier this month.

Police say Caramagna committed the act during and between March 2017 and November 2018, according to their investigation.

Following the Caramagna’s Sunday resignation, he was charged on Monday with one count of interfering with the secrecy of the election process , a third degree crime.

His first court appearance is scheduled for May 22 in Hackensack, New Jersey.