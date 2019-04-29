Broadway star Lilli Cooper talks taking on ‘Tootsie’ character, evolving roles for actors of color

Posted 8:34 AM, April 29, 2019, by

For her latest role in the Broadway take on "Tootsie," actress Lilli Cooper steps into the shoes of a character made famous by Jessica Lange in the 1982 film starring Dustin Hoffman. Cooper tells PIX11's Dan Mannarino how she's making the role her own and what she hopes audiences take away from the show.

Cooper, who's father is Tony Award-winning actor Chuck Cooper, also talks about the evolution of how people of color are cast on Broadway and beyond.

Plus, as a native New Yorker who grew up in Hell's Kitchen, Cooper tells us how she does NYC her way.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.