8th-grade student with ‘violent criminal history’ wanted for gunning down Yonkers teen

Posted 3:21 PM, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 03:29PM, April 29, 2019

YONKERS, NY — Police identified the gunman in the shooting death of a Yonkers teen as an eighth grade student.

Jamir Thompson is wanted by Yonkers police. He allegedly fatally shot a teenage girl.

Jamir Thompson allegedly shot Marilyn Cotto Montanez, 18, in the head as the victim walked with her younger sister. Yonkers Police commissioner Charles Gardner had a message for him.

“We are considering you armed and dangerous,” Gardner. “We are out looking for you as we speak and, for the safety of everyone, I urge you to turn yourself in.”

Cotto Montanez was a bystander.  Thompson allegedly took a gold chain from a teen on Thursday. It resulted in a dispute later in the day. Thompson pulled out a gun and fired, hitting Cotto Montanez.

“It’s frightening, you know, a 15-year-old kid with a handgun,” Gardner said.

Thompson has a criminal history that police described as violent. Officials wouldn’t provide additional information because he’s a minor. He may be affiliated with a  gang, but police don’t believe this shooting is gang-related.

Yonkers police have been in contact with Thompson’s family, but they haven’t cooperated fully.

Police have asked anyone with information on Thompson’s location to contact them. There’s a $5,000 aware for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information can contact police at 914-377-7724.

