Yonkers police have person of interest in fatal shooting of high-school student

YONKERS, N.Y. — After taking two people into custody on Friday, police said Sunday they've identified a person of interest in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Yonkers high school student last week.

"We have identified a person of interest and hope to effect an arrest in the near future," Sgt. Dean Politopoulos said to PIX11 Sunday, noting that the investigation is still "very active," and detectives are working the case.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Morningside Avenue around 6:38 p.m. on Thursday, April 25.

They arrived to find Marilyn Cotto Montanez, 18, a resident of Yonkers, down on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, police said.

EMS transported her to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, according to police.

Surveillance video secured by PIX11 shows a black Sedan drive up to the traffic light at the intersection. Two men then jump out of the car and run, with guns drawn, toward Lake Avenue Pharmacy, and they appear to fire shots near a crowded sidewalk.

Montanez was an 11th grader at Lincoln High School, the Principal's secretary told PIX11.

According to a preliminary investigation, several individuals, who knew each other, were involved in a dispute prior to the shooting, police said.

One group began chasing after the other, when one person pulled out a gun and fired at least one shot in the direction of the other group, police said.

That gunshot struck Montanez, who was an innocent bystander, Yonkers police said.

The perpetrators fled the scene.