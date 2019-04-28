Subway riders subdue hatchet-wielding man in Manhattan

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A pair of subway riders subdued a hatchet-wielding man on a train late Saturday night, police said.

Reinaldo Reyes, 46, allegedly held a hatchet on his lap as he rode on a northbound 1 train near 66th and Broadway around 10:40 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. He argued with another rider and it escalated. Reyes may have tried to take a swing.

Two riders subdued Reyes until officers arrived.

Reyes was erratic when police arrived, officials said. Officers also found a knife, two metal pipes and mace on him.

Police charged Reyes, who’s from Jersey City, with assault, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and unlawful possession of noxious material.