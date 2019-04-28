Schumer calls for more funding for FDA after bacteria found in ice cream in 32 states

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Sen. Chuck Schumer called for increased funding to the Food and Drug Administration on Sunday after bacteria was found in ice cream in 32 states, including New York.

Foodborne disease infections are on the rise, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Schumer believes that, with additional funding, the FDA can help to quickly identify and rein in outbreaks of Salmonella, Listeria, E. Coli and more.

“The nation’s food supply, continuously stretched and under heavy demand, continues to see foodborne bacteria and germ outbreaks that know no limits, not even when it comes to sacred foods like ice cream,” Schumer said. “That’s why the FDA both needs and requires new tools and robust support to better help inspect, detect and do away with contaminated foods at the source."