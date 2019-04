QUEENS — A plane was stopped at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday night because of possible measles cases on board, sources confirmed to PIX11.

Crew reported two active measles cases, officials said. The plane will be secured at a JFK handstand area.

The flight was from Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic.

PIX11 has reached out to JetBlue and the Port Authority for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.