Officer fires shot after man refuses to drop knife in Brooklyn: police

Posted 8:23 AM, April 28, 2019, by , Updated at 08:31AM, April 28, 2019

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A police officer fired their gun in Brooklyn early Sunday in Brooklyn after a man refused to drop a knife he was holding, authorities said. No one was hit by the shot fired, according to police.

Responding to a call of a man with a knife around 2:22 a.m. Sunday at 1717 Broadway in Bushwick, officers ordered the 27-year-old man holding the knife to drop the weapon, police said.

When the man refused to drop the knife, one of the officers fired one shot, which did not hit anyone, according to authorities.

Police said nobody was injured and the man holding the knife was taken into custody.

Charges are pending, authorities said.

 

