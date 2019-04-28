Motorcyclist seriously injured in Long Island hit-and-run: police

NORTH BAY SHORE, L.I. — A man driving a motorcycle was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night in Long Island, according to police.

Authorities said the 63-year-old victim was driving his Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Pine Aire Drive, just east of Manatuck Boulevard, in North Bay Shore, when his motorcycle was struck by a black, four-dour car that drove out of a 7-Eleven parking lot on Saturday night around 10:45 p.m.

The driver of this vehicle fled the scene westbound on Pine Aire Boulevard, police said.

When the victim’s motorcycle was hit, he was thrown from the vehicle into the westbound lane of traffic, where he was struck by a car, police said.

The driver of this second car, a 54-year-old Bay Shore woman, stopped and remained at the scene, according to authorities.

However, police said they are lookin for the driver of the first car that struck the victim’s motorcycle and fled the scene.

The victim was transported to Southside Hospital Northwell Health in Bay Shore with serious injuries, police said.

The motorcycle and second car were impounded for safety checks, according to authorities.

Police ask anyone with information on this crash to call the Third Squad at (631) 854-8352 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.