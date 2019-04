FOXHURST, the Bronx — A man’s leg was severed when he was hit by a train in the Bronx early Sunday, police said.

It was severed below the knee around 2 a.m. at the Whitlock Avenue subway station when he was hit by a 6 train, officials said.

No criminality is suspected.

The injured man was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, an NYPD spokesman said.