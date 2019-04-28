Man dies after being found stabbed on Brooklyn street: police

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A man died after police found him stabbed on the street in Brooklyn early Sunday, according to authorities.

Police said officers responded Sunday at 1:47 a.m. to a call of a person stabbed at the intersection of Eastern Parkway and Ralph Avenue in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

The 27-year-old victim was found stabbed in the abdomen and EMS transported him to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is on going, police said Sunday.

The victim has not yet been identified by authorities.