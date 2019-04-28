Man chokes woman with straps of her purse, steals the bag in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A man choked a woman with the straps of her purse and then ran off with it, police said Sunday.

Police have asked for help identifying this man in connection to an East Harlem robbery. (NYPD)

The 35-year-old woman was approached from behind when she was on East 118th Street near Second Avenue on April 14 around 1:45 a.m., officials said. A man forcibly yanked on the purse, causing the straps to choke her.

He took her purse and fled westbound on 118th Street. Her wallet and about $300 in cash were inside.

Emergency medical services responded to the scene, but the woman refused medical attention.

Police have asked for help identifying the purse snatcher. He’s believed to be in his 20s and was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

