Giants draft pick Corey Ballentine injured in shooting; college teammate killed

TOPEKA, Kan. — New York Giants draft pick Corey Ballentine was shot and injured and his Washburn University teammate Dwane Simmons was shot and killed early Sunday in Topeka, Kansas, university officials confirmed Sunday.

Washburn President Dr. Jerry Farley confirmed the news in a letter to the campus community Sunday. “Early this morning two of our students were the victims of an off-campus shooting,” Farley wrote.

CNN affiliate WIBW reported the shooting happened about 12:45 a.m., just a half-mile from campus.

Simmons, a 23-year-old junior at the university who played football from 2015 through 2018 for the school, was killed in the shooting.

According to the university, Ballentine is expected to make a full recovery.

Ballentine, a defensive cornerback and senior at Washburn, was the Giants’ sixth-round draft pick during the third day of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

“This was a terrible way to end a day which should have been a day of celebration and a day to look forward to Dwane’s upcoming year at Washburn and the beginning of Corey’s professional career,” Farley wrote in his letter.

In a statement to CNN, the Giants said, “We are aware of the tragic situation and continue to gather information. We have spoken to Corey, and he is recovering in the hospital. Our thoughts are with Dwane Simmons’ family, friends and teammates and the rest of the Washburn community.”