2 separate shooting deaths in Newark probed

NEWARK, N.J. — Authorities in New Jersey are investigating two separate shooting deaths in Newark over the weekend.

Essex County prosecutors say responding officers found an unresponsive man with apparent gunshot wounds shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday.

He was taken to University Hospital, where he died just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday. He was identified as 39-year-old Rahman Branch of Newark.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of shots fired and found an unresponsive man in a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a little more than an hour later and was later identified as 32-year-old Nathaniel Mickens of Newark.

Prosecutors said the shootings appear unrelated. The prosecutor’s homicide task force, which includes Newark police detectives, is investigating. No arrests were immediately announced.