2 officers injured responding to robbery at Upper West Side Duane Reade

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Two NYPD officers suffered leg injuries as they pursued robbery suspects on the Upper West Side early Sunday morning, police said.

The officers responded to a Duane Reade at 2522 Broadway around 4:30 a.m. and spotted a man and woman accused of stealing merchandise still there, police said. Both cops chased the pair down from 94th Street.

The man accused of robbery was able to get away, but the woman was arrested. Dayonna Grant, 24, was charged with petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and criminal possession of controlled substance. She’s homeless.

The officers suffered leg injuries in the chase, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

Emergency medical services picked them up near Amsterdam Avenue and West 91st Street, an FDNY spokesperson said.

The officers were treated at Mount Sinai St Luke’s Hospital, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Police have not yet released a description of the man accused of robbery.

