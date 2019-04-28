15-month-old girl killed by family friend’s Rottweiler

Henderson, NV (KTNV) — Henderson police are investigating a dog bite that resulted in death this morning in the 100 block of Appian Way near East Tamarack Drive.

The preliminary investigation determined a 15-month-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries caused by a 4-year-old Rottweiler that was owned by a family friend.

The child was transported to Henderson Hospital where she died from her injuries. Henderson Animal Control took the dog and it was euthanized at the owner’s request.

There are no other details available at this time.