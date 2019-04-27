The Lit. Bar, the Bronx’s only bookstore, opens on Independent Bookstore Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx — The Bronx lost its last bookstore, Barnes & Noble, in 2016, and since then, the borough has been without one.

That all changed on Saturday when a new bookstore, “The Lit. Bar," moved into town on National Independent Bookstore Day.

It's filled with children’s books, adult books and a wine bar.

“I’m excited I’ve been waiting for this day,” said Maya Hiraldo, one of dozens who showed up in support.

Roylena Watson, who also lives in the Bronx bought books for her son.

“The book store is great, ambiance is cool and fresh,” she said.

Noëlle Santos, the owner of the Lit Bar has now changed that.

“I carefully curate the store make sure the inventory reflects the community Latin and African American communities, LGBT," Santos said.

Santos took classes, volunteered at bookstores and started a crowdfunding campaign to fulfill her literary dream of opening up a bookstore in the borough where she was born and raised.

“I launched campaign in 2017, it was called let’s bring a goddamn bookstore to the Bronx, the goal was 100k, we raised 170k in 37 days,” she said.

“We needed a bookstore here. There are 1.5 million people who live in the Bronx and ten-colleges and not one bookstore.”

The hours of operation were not immediately clear.