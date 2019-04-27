News Closeup: First 100 Days of 2019 Congressional session; PIX11 travels to Central America for Migrant Crisis

First 100 Days of 2019 Congressional session

New York Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney is proud to report that House Democrats passed key legislation during the first 100 days in session in 2019.

Those measures include the Paycheck Fairness Act, the For the People Act, the Violence against Women Act and more. Now she’s focused on the work in front of her which includes the effort to restore full funding to the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund and the battle to secure an amendment to the constitution to guarantee equal rights for women.

We hear from Rep. Maloney on these topics and get insight on politics in Washington, D.C. under the Trump administration.

PIX11 travels to Central America to report on Migrant Crisis

Tens of thousands of families in Central America are choosing to leave their homes in caravans and seek asylum in the United States to escape the crushing violence of gang warfare and the control of paramilitary groups.

PIX11’s Cristian Benavides has traveled to three of the most dangerous countries in the world for in-depth reports on the root of the migrant crisis in Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

We hear Cristian’s report from San Pedro Sula in Honduras where many of the caravans depart from. We also hear from Anthony Enriquez, Director of the Unaccompanied Minors Program for Catholic Charities of New York who brings us detailed insight on the lives these migrants are trying to escape, and what lies in front of them in their struggle to come to America.