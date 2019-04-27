At least 4 people hospitalized after shooting at synagogue near San Diego

POWAY, Calif. — A hospital says it’s treating four people who were injured in a shooting at a synagogue outside San Diego, but didn’t know the extent of their injuries.

Derryl Acosta, a spokesman for Palomar Health Medical Center Hospital, says the four patients were admitted around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The shooting happened in the city of Poway just north of San Diego, according to the The San Diego Sheriff’s Department Twitter account on Saturday.

Officials say a man has been detained for questioning.

The synagogue is Congregation Chabad, CNN affiliate KGTV reported.

San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said there was no known threat after a man was detained in the shooting. However, he said authorities stepped up patrol at places of worship in the area as a precaution.

Update #1: A man has been detained for questioning in connection with a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue. @SDSOPoway Deputies were called to Chabad Way just before 11:30 a.m. There are injuries. This is a developing situation. — Poway Station (@SDSOPoway) April 27, 2019

Deputies were called to the synagogue about 11:30 a.m. (2:30 p.m. ET).

The San Diego Police Department is assisting sheriff’s deputies with the incident, according to a tweet from Chief David Nisleit.

“No known threats however in an abundance of caution, we will be providing extra patrol at places of worship,” Nisleit said.

The incident comes months six months to the day after the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

On October 27, Robert Bowers stormed the synagogue, killing 11 people in what the Anti-Defamation League said was the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in US history.A federal law enforcement official said at the time that Bowers made anti-Semitic statements during the shooting and targeted Jews on social media.

Passover, one of the holiest Jewish celebrations of the year, ends Saturday.

The Chabad of Poway website said the congregation is a center for Jewish people of all backgrounds. It was established in 1986.

Poway, about 20 miles north of San Diego, has about 48,000 residents. It is an upper-middle-class community that calls itself “The City in the Country.” The city website said it has one of the lowest crime rates in the state.

Update#2 Those wounded in the Chabad of Poway #synagogueshooting were taken to Palomar Medical Center @PalomarHealth. Please respect the medical privacy of victims & their families during this difficult time. Remain clear of the area as this investigation will take several hours — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 27, 2019