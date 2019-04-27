Man attacked, robbed by group in Central Park: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan— Police are looking to identify a group who allegedly attacked a man with a skateboard, then stole his bike, police said Saturday.

On Saturday, April 13, around 11:15 p.m. in front of 68 East Drive, a 33 year old man was riding on his electric bicycle when he was approached by a large group of teenagers on bikes and skateboards, police said.

When the man tried to pass the group, a man forced his skateboard into the victim's bike causing him to fall, police said.

Another man then went through the victim's pants pocket and removed his cell phone, according to police.

The group fled with the man's e-bike and cell phone southbound on 5th Avenue.

NYPD released surveillance video of the group entering the PATH station at 23rd and 6th Avenue toward New Jersey.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).