L train service change, repair work causes early issues

BROOKLYN— The slowdown of L train service began late Friday night, but commuters were beginning to experience technical glitches early Saturday morning, Metropolitan Transportation Authority

officials said.

Commuters have been preparing for L train service interruptions, but city officials and residents complained early about inaccurate countdown clocks.

Chief Customer Officer for NYC transit offered a temporary suggestion to the electrical issue around 1 a.m. stating on Twitter: .” Biggest takeaway, the M is a better option for many L riders after 9pm. Pls help us spread the word and let ppl know it’s available.”

The transit company issued an update, stating they’ve remedied the situation by turning the countdown clocks off while they worked to fix the issue. MTA said they were also aware of inaccurate information on the transit app.

L Train update- We have turned off the countdown clocks on the L train because they were showing inaccurate arrival information. We're also aware that real-time arrival data on MYmta (app and website) and SubwayTime for the L is not correct. Our team is actively working to fix. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) April 27, 2019

MTA is now using Twitter to update commuters with the accurate times of train arrivals until the countdown clocks are repaired.

The transit company has sent an update every hour beginning at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

“Trains are currently running to/from Lorimer St every 10 minutes. L trains coming to/from Manhattan arrive every 20 minutes. On weekends, consider taking the M train for more frequent and less crowded service between Manhattan and Brooklyn. # LProject” MTA announced.

It's 11am and here is your L Update: Subways: to Manhattan: ✅ (every 20 minutes) to Lorimer St: ✅ (every 10 minutes) Buses: M14A/M14D buses: ✅ Williamsburg Link (B91/B92) buses: ✅ — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) April 27, 2019

They also released the following buses made available during the L train project: Buses: M14A and M14D buses and Williamsburg Link (B91/B92) buses.

Rehabilitation work for the L train began April 26.

The L will continue as normal during the busiest weekday times but service has been reduced during nights and weekend, MTA said. The M train, G train, and 7 train have been added to the line to proved more service options, the site states.

Alternate service options have been made available on MTA’s site.

The L train rehabilitation is expected to be completed by the summer of 2020.