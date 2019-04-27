Human remains found near Verrazzano bridge in Bay Ridge: NYPD

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — Human remains were found under the Brooklyn side of the Verrazzano-Narrows bridge in Bay Ridge Saturday morning.

Police responded to Fort Hill Place and Dahlgren Place around 8 a.m. after being informed that possible human remains were located in the wooded area.

The remains were found close to the Brooklyn-bound lower level exit ramp of the bridge at 92nd Street.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Identification of the deceased is pending proper family notification.