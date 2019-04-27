Watch live stream: Mets vs. Brewers game on PIX11

Human remains found near Verrazzano bridge in Bay Ridge: NYPD

Posted 7:45 PM, April 27, 2019, by

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — Human remains were found under the Brooklyn side of the Verrazzano-Narrows bridge in Bay Ridge Saturday morning.

Police responded to Fort Hill Place and Dahlgren Place around 8 a.m. after being informed that possible human remains were located in the wooded area.

The remains were found close to the Brooklyn-bound lower level exit ramp of the bridge at 92nd Street.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Identification of the deceased is pending proper family notification.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.