74-year-old man riding Citi Bike struck by UPS truck in Manhattan

HUDSON YARDS, Manhattan — A 74-year-old man is expected to lose his right leg after being struck by a UPS truck while he was riding a Citi Bike Saturday evening, police said.

The man, who has not been identified, was riding the bike southbound on 11th Avenue when he was struck by the truck at 30th Street. The UPS truck was also traveling southbound. The 44-year-old driver remained at the scene.

Police said the man suffered severe injuries to his legs and body and was transferred to Bellevue Hospital in serious but stable condition. He is likely to lose his right leg, officials said.

No arrests have been made.