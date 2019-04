Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yonkers, New York— An 18-year-old woman has been shot and killed in Yonkers, police said Friday.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. near Lake Avenue Pharmacy located at 130 Lake Ave., police said.

It is unclear if the woman was the intended target, a police source told PIX11 News.

Several people have been questioned following the shooting, police said.

No arrests have been made.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.