Weather alert issued for afternoon thunderstorm, high winds in tri-state area

NEW YORK— A weather alert has been issued for the tri-state area until 1:15 p.m., Friday, due to an incoming thunderstorm, according to the National Weather Service

An area of low pressure is moving through the region later today bringing unsettled weather.

Expect periods of rain this afternoon with scattered thunderstorms containing locally heavy downpours.

A strong thunderstorm will affect Central Westchester, Queens, the Bronx, Manhattan and Central Nassau Counties, NWS said.

Around 12:30 p.m., a strong thunderstorm was located over Sheepshead Bay, moving 50 MPH, the weather service announced.

Expect winds in excess of 40 MPH, forecasters say.

The following locations could be heavily impacted:

Jamaica, Yonkers, Stamford, Flatbush, Norwalk, New Rochelle, Flushing, White Plains, Mott Haven, East Tremont, Valley Stream, Port Chester, Glen Cove, Coney Island and Garden City.

Some flights are experiencing up t o two hour flight delays. There has been a ground stop issued at JFK airport, and Laguardia Airport and is subject to a ground delay, according to Federal Aviation Administration website.