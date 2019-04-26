Retired NYPD officer charged in Long Island DWI fatal

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y.  — A retired New York City police officer has been indicted on charges he drove drunk and caused a crash on Long Island that killed his passenger.

The Suffolk County district attorney’s office said 48-year-old Patrick McMahon, of Commack, was arraigned Thursday on aggravated vehicular homicide, manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and other charges.

Bail was set at $125,000 cash or $250,000 bond. He’s due back in court June 12. Information on his lawyer wasn’t immediately available.

Prosecutors say McMahon had left a nightclub in January and was driving home with two passengers when his vehicle mounted the curb and struck several trees before overturning on the front lawn of a residence.

Thirty-two-year-old backseat passenger, Steven Sarvis, of Ronkonkoma, was killed.

