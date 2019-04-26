Play4Autism helps children develop social, emotional skills through sports and play

NEW YORK — Play4Autism is an interactive sports and recreation program designed to help children on the autism spectrum.

PIX11 met with the organization at a Laser Bounce location and watched the children play and have fun.

We also spoke to some parents and the children about why this program is so important and how it has helped the children.

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challengers with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication.

According to the Centers of Disease Control, autism affects an estimated 1 in 59 children in the United States.

Greg Vasicek founded Play4Autism in order to increase the public’s awareness and acceptance of Autism, while improving the quality of life for children.

Founded in 2013, the organization has helped over 100 children develop social and emotional skills through sports and play.