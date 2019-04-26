Opera is at home in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Performers are rehearsing for a big production of a famous opera in the Bronx.

It's the 52nd Season of The Bronx Opera at The Lovinger Theatre at Lehman College.

This is a production of "The Mikado" by Gilbert and Sullivan. This show, known as a comic operetta, will have a new twist, based on current events.

Performers and musicians are developing professionals and many live in the area.

Michael Spierman founded the company in 1967 and it has put on a production every year for the past fifty-two years.

Tickets are $25-$35 dollars and information about performances can be found here on the opera's website.

The company has been home at the theatre at Lehman College since 1980.

You can get there by taking the 4 train to the Bedford Park Boulevard Station.