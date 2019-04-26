Midday with Muller: Severe storms expected; 18-year-old woman fatally shot in Yonkers

Severe thunderstorms are headed our way, and a funeral was held for a fallen hero. An 18-year-old was fatally shot in Yonkers and the Archdiocese of NY released a list of 120 clergy members accused of sex abuse. John Muller has the news you need to know.

