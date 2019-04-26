Lenox Hill Hospital’s edible garden benefits patients as well as employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan -- The edible rooftop garden on top of Lenox Hill Hospital is getting some more color thanks to teens from Harlem Grown and New York ranger's legend, Mike Richter.

It’s now in its sixth growing season. Today, Mike Richter and the teens from Harlem Grown added more flowers to the garden.

Tony Hillery, the CEO of Harlem Grown, says their partnership with Lenox Hill Hospital is so much more than the garden.

“For us it's access and opportunity to meet doctors to see what is possible, and that there is something that can be bigger in their lives.”

Harlem grown has 12 farms in Harlem and produces 7,000 pounds of food a day.

They use urban farming to disrupt the cycle of generational poverty.

As for the rooftop employee garden, Jill Klaman, the Executive Director of Lenox Hill Hospital says creating a healthy and sustainable environment for their staff is key. “It’s a place people can come to see beauty, step out of their day for a moment and have some quiet time.”

The herbs and fresh fruit are used in patients meals. The employees are also allowed to take home some of the produce on designated "cutting" days.

Northwell Health is committed to protecting the environment and reducing its carbon footprint.

They have changed out their hospital lighting at Lenox Hill to be more energy efficient. Lenox Hill also has New York city's first green ambulances.