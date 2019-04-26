L train repair work, service changes begin Friday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Commuters have been preparing for L train service interruptions, and starting Friday night, they’re kicking off.

Service changes begin 8 p.m. Friday, when service begins to ramp down.

On weeknights from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., L trains will run every 20 minutes between Brooklyn and Manhattan and every 10 minutes within Brooklyn.

On weekends, L trains will run 20 minutes between Brooklyn and Manhattan from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. Within Brooklyn, L trains will run every 10 minutes.

L train customers will have normal service during the highest ridership times.

The MTA was initially going to shut down L train service between Brooklyn and Manhattan for 15 minutes to make necessary repairs caused by Superstorm Sandy flooding in 2012.

Thankfully some engineering students and professors figured out a way to make the repairs in the tunnel under the East River without a complete shutdown.

MTA is also adding extra M, G, 7 and bus service to give more options and adding two special Williamsburg link bus routes.

In addition to the train’s service changes, big changes are coming to 14th Street in Manhattan, as well.

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration announced a program, limiting private car traffic on 14th Street between First and Ninth avenues.

The “Transit and Truck Priority” plan will begin in June and will limit private car traffic on 14th Street between Third Avenue and Ninth Avenue daily, likely between the hours of 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Cars will be able to travel in that stretch for local traffic, but most traffic lanes will give priority to city buses and trucks.

Click here for more information on the L train repair work and service changes.