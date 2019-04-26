Funeral to be held today for Marine and firefighter killed in Afghanistan

Posted 6:15 AM, April 26, 2019, by , Updated at 06:23AM, April 26, 2019

Midtown, Manhattan  — A U.S. Marine killed in a bombing in Afghanistan will be honored by mourners from across the country at his funeral in New York where he was also a decorated firefighter .

The casket of Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman is set to leave a Bronx funeral home atop a fire engine caisson Friday morning for St. Thomas Church on Fifth Avenue.

The 43-year-old father of three young daughters died on April 8 near Bagram Airfield U.S military base.

Two other members of Slutman’s Massachusetts-based Marine Reserve unit also were killed.

A 15-year FDNY veteran, Slutman was with Ladder 27 in the Bronx.

He received a medal for bravery after rescuing a woman from a burning apartment.

A native of Newark, Delaware, Slutman also had been a firefighter in Maryland.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.