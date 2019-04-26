Full list of 120 priests, clergy in Archdiocese of NY accused of sex abuse

NEW YORK — The Archdiocese of New York published a full list of the priests and clergy credibly accused of sexually abusing minors.
The list includes only archdiocesan clergy, consisting of bishops, priests, and deacons who were incardinated in the Archdiocese of New York and doesn’t include priests belonging to religious orders or institutes.
The following lists clergy members of the Archdiocese of New York with credible allegations:
|No.
|Last Name
|First Name
|Year of Ordination
|DOD
|Status
|1
|Adamo
|Joseph
|1942
|2003
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|2
|Albino
|John
|1990
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|3
|Barjacoba
|Peter
|1960
|2012
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|4
|Betances-Torres
|Martin
|1987
|N/A
|Removed from ministry
|5
|Boyle
|Francis V.
|1955
|N/A
|Removed from ministry
|6
|Brennan
|Robert J.
|1949
|2008
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|7
|Calabrese
|Daniel
|1987
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|8
|Carbo
|Richard
|1975
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|9
|Carden
|Robert
|1957
|2008
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|10
|Carson
|David
|1984
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|11
|Carson
|John F.
|1964
|2011
|Deceased
|12
|Colleran
|Kevin
|1972
|2016
|Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased
|13
|Dickson
|Donald (Deacon)
|1979
|2005
|Removed from ministry
|14
|Duenas
|Jaime
|1950
|2014
|Removed from ministry; deceased; laicization process pending at death
|15
|Eremito
|Anthony J.
|1967
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|16
|Fennessy
|Keith
|1984
|N/A
|Removed from ministry
|17
|Flanagan
|John D.
|1973
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|18
|Gallagher
|Kevin
|1998
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|19
|Gallant
|Alfred
|1962
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|20
|Gallant
|John P.
|1960
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|21
|Gentile
|Gennaro
|1971
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|22
|Giuliano
|Anthony
|1984
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|23
|Gorman
|Richard
|1982
|2018
|Removed from ministry; deceased; laicization process pending at death
|24
|Harris
|Wallace
|1972
|N/A
|Removed from ministry
|25
|Hyland
|Raymond
|1947
|1995
|Deceased
|26
|Inzeo
|Lawrence
|1978
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|27
|Jesselli
|Kenneth
|1984
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|28
|Kavanagh
|Charles
|1963
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|29
|Kihm
|Peter
|1981
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|30
|Kuhl
|Morgan
|1993
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|31
|LaBelle
|Ralph
|1978
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|32
|Lennon
|John W.
|1955
|2012
|Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased
|33
|Leone
|Arthur
|1956
|2018
|Removed from ministry; deceased; laicization process pending at death
|34
|Lynch
|John J.
|1965
|N/A
|Removed from ministry
|35
|Maguire
|Stephen
|1987
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicization process pending
|36
|Malone
|Donald T.
|1960
|2012
|Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased
|37
|Manzione
|Arthur (Deacon)
|1979
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|38
|Mazza
|Albert (Deacon)
|1996
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|39
|McCarrick
|Theodore (Cardinal)
|1958
|N/A
|Laicized
|40
|Mills
|Henry
|1988
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|41
|O’Herlihy
|Michael
|1961
|2013
|Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased
|42
|O’Keefe
|John
|1972
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|43
|Parrakow
|Edmond
|1968
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|44
|Pfeiffer
|James
|1970
|2002
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|45
|Pipala
|Edward A.
|1966
|2013
|Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased
|46
|Quigley
|Patrick
|1981
|2010
|Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased
|47
|Sardy
|John
|1980
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|48
|Stinner
|Francis
|1967
|2017
|Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased
|49
|Theisen
|Joseph
|1959
|2013
|Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased
|50
|Tos
|Aldo
|1953
|2014
|Removed from ministry; deceased; laicization process pending at death
|51
|Voglio
|John
|1987
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|52
|Walsh
|James
|1936
|1998
|Deceased
|53
|White
|William T.
|1958
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
The following archdiocesan clergy are awaiting final canonical or archdiocesan disposition of allegations against them.
|No.
|Last Name
|First Name
|Year of Ordination
|DOD
|Status
|54
|Coen
|Charles
|1968
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; allegation found credible and substantiated by archdiocesan Review Board; canonical process pending
|55
|Jeffers
|Robert
|1954
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; allegation found credible and substantiated by archdiocesan Review Board; canonical process pending
|56
|Jenik
|John (Bishop)
|1970
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; allegation found credible and substantiated by archdiocesan Review Board; canonical process pending
|57
|McCarthy
|James F. (Bishop)
|1968
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; canonical process pending
|58
|Meehan
|John
|1964
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; allegation found credible and substantiated by archdiocesan Review Board; canonical process pending
|59
|Taylor
|Samuel
|1982
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; allegation found credible and substantiated by archdiocesan Review Board; laicized; appeal of laicization pending
|60
|Timone
|Donald
|1960
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; archdiocesan Review Board process pending
|61
|Williams
|William
|1959
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; allegation found credible and substantiated by archdiocesan Review Board; canonical process pending
The following archdiocesan clergy do not meet the criteria set forth above, but the IRCP’s independent administrators have determined that claims against them were eligible for compensation.
|No.
|Last Name
|First Name
|Year of Ordination
|DOD
|Status
|62
|Ansaldi
|Joseph
|1962
|2015
|Deceased
|63
|Brady
|John J.
|1908
|1950
|Deceased
|64
|Carroll
|Maurice
|1956
|1998
|Deceased
|65
|Cassiero
|Daniel
|1968
|2009
|Deceased
|66
|Clyne
|Vincent
|1945
|2013
|Deceased
|67
|Connolly
|Eugene
|1954
|1995
|Deceased
|68
|Croston
|Daniel
|1968
|1994
|Deceased
|69
|Cullen
|Bernard
|1930
|1960
|Deceased
|70
|Cunningham
|Thomas
|1935
|1956
|Deceased
|71
|D’Argenio
|Herbert
|1959
|1996
|Deceased
|72
|Dobransky
|Edward
|1959
|2017
|Left ministry; deceased
|73
|Dougherty
|Daniel M.
|1927
|1978
|Deceased
|74
|Fitzgerald
|Joseph
|1923
|1977
|Deceased
|75
|Flaherty
|John
|1945
|1971
|Deceased
|76
|Fox
|Vincent
|1954
|1994
|Deceased
|77
|Gaffney
|Thomas
|1950
|2004
|Deceased
|78
|Gerathy
|Kenneth
|1954
|2013
|Deceased
|79
|Gibbons
|Thomas
|1955
|2017
|Left ministry; deceased
|80
|Golden
|Matthew
|1936
|1987
|Deceased
|81
|Greene
|William
|1929
|1976
|Deceased
|82
|Harrington
|John M.
|1945
|2009
|Deceased
|83
|Haverty
|John
|1936
|1980
|Deceased
|84
|Heide
|Herman
|1941
|1997
|Deceased
|85
|Hickey
|Joseph
|1956
|2014
|Deceased
|86
|Hicks
|Eugene
|1952
|1986
|Deceased
|87
|Kearns
|Walter
|1961
|1985
|Deceased
|88
|Kelly
|Kevin
|1956
|2008
|Left ministry; deceased
|89
|Kelly
|Stephen
|1977
|1993
|Deceased
|90
|LeBar
|James
|1962
|2008
|Deceased
|91
|Logue
|Francis
|1968
|1981
|Deceased
|92
|Lott
|Robert
|1965
|2002
|Deceased
|93
|Mangan
|Eugene
|1958
|1997
|Deceased
|94
|Marino
|Umberto
|1954
|2004
|Deceased
|95
|Martin
|Patrick H.
|1937
|1983
|Deceased
|96
|Mathews
|Stanley
|1946
|1993
|Deceased
|97
|McDonagh
|Charles
|1963
|1999
|Deceased
|98
|McGirr
|Charles
|1930
|1949
|Deceased
|99
|McNeill
|Lawrence (Deacon)
|1973
|2006
|Deceased
|100
|Melican
|Mortimer
|1951
|2002
|Left ministry; deceased
|101
|Murphy
|Arthur E.
|1919
|1959
|Deceased
|102
|Netter
|Edmund
|1951
|1998
|Deceased
|103
|O’Brien
|Edward J.
|1962
|2002
|Deceased
|104
|O’Brien
|William B.
|1951
|2014
|Deceased
|105
|O’Connell
|Kenneth
|1956
|1984
|Deceased
|106
|Parsons
|Harold
|1929
|2002
|Deceased
|107
|Phillips
|Thomas
|1942
|2000
|Deceased
|108
|Quinn
|Lawrence T.
|1967
|2004
|Deceased
|109
|Reinheimer
|George
|1950
|2010
|Deceased
|110
|Roos
|Edward
|1966
|2015
|Deceased
|111
|Ryan
|Joseph
|1938
|1968
|Deceased
|112
|Shine
|Raymond
|1953
|1991
|Deceased
|113
|Sullivan
|Daniel J. L.
|1933
|1977
|Deceased
|114
|Sullivan
|Paul
|1950
|2005
|Deceased
|115
|Taglienti
|Vincent
|1953
|1990
|Deceased
|116
|Weckbach
|Joseph (Deacon)
|1977
|1995
|Deceased
|117
|Welby
|James
|1962
|N/A
|Left ministry
|118
|Whelan
|Donald
|1957
|1987
|Deceased
|119
|Wilkinson
|John
|1948
|2005
|Deceased
|120
|Wolf
|Casper
|1938
|1972
|Deceased