Full list of 120 priests, clergy in Archdiocese of NY accused of sex abuse

NEW YORK — The Archdiocese of New York published a full list of the priests and clergy credibly accused of sexually abusing minors.

The list includes only archdiocesan clergy, consisting of bishops, priests, and deacons who were incardinated in the Archdiocese of New York and doesn’t include priests belonging to religious orders or institutes.

The following lists clergy members of the Archdiocese of New York with credible allegations:

No. Last Name First Name Year of Ordination DOD Status 1 Adamo Joseph 1942 2003 Removed from ministry; deceased 2 Albino John 1990 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 3 Barjacoba Peter 1960 2012 Removed from ministry; deceased 4 Betances-Torres Martin 1987 N/A Removed from ministry 5 Boyle Francis V. 1955 N/A Removed from ministry 6 Brennan Robert J. 1949 2008 Removed from ministry; deceased 7 Calabrese Daniel 1987 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 8 Carbo Richard 1975 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 9 Carden Robert 1957 2008 Removed from ministry; deceased 10 Carson David 1984 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 11 Carson John F. 1964 2011 Deceased 12 Colleran Kevin 1972 2016 Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased 13 Dickson Donald (Deacon) 1979 2005 Removed from ministry 14 Duenas Jaime 1950 2014 Removed from ministry; deceased; laicization process pending at death 15 Eremito Anthony J. 1967 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 16 Fennessy Keith 1984 N/A Removed from ministry 17 Flanagan John D. 1973 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 18 Gallagher Kevin 1998 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 19 Gallant Alfred 1962 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 20 Gallant John P. 1960 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 21 Gentile Gennaro 1971 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 22 Giuliano Anthony 1984 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 23 Gorman Richard 1982 2018 Removed from ministry; deceased; laicization process pending at death 24 Harris Wallace 1972 N/A Removed from ministry 25 Hyland Raymond 1947 1995 Deceased 26 Inzeo Lawrence 1978 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 27 Jesselli Kenneth 1984 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 28 Kavanagh Charles 1963 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 29 Kihm Peter 1981 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 30 Kuhl Morgan 1993 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 31 LaBelle Ralph 1978 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 32 Lennon John W. 1955 2012 Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased 33 Leone Arthur 1956 2018 Removed from ministry; deceased; laicization process pending at death 34 Lynch John J. 1965 N/A Removed from ministry 35 Maguire Stephen 1987 N/A Removed from ministry; laicization process pending 36 Malone Donald T. 1960 2012 Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased 37 Manzione Arthur (Deacon) 1979 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 38 Mazza Albert (Deacon) 1996 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 39 McCarrick Theodore (Cardinal) 1958 N/A Laicized 40 Mills Henry 1988 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 41 O’Herlihy Michael 1961 2013 Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased 42 O’Keefe John 1972 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 43 Parrakow Edmond 1968 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 44 Pfeiffer James 1970 2002 Removed from ministry; deceased 45 Pipala Edward A. 1966 2013 Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased 46 Quigley Patrick 1981 2010 Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased 47 Sardy John 1980 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 48 Stinner Francis 1967 2017 Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased 49 Theisen Joseph 1959 2013 Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased 50 Tos Aldo 1953 2014 Removed from ministry; deceased; laicization process pending at death 51 Voglio John 1987 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 52 Walsh James 1936 1998 Deceased 53 White William T. 1958 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized

The following archdiocesan clergy are awaiting final canonical or archdiocesan disposition of allegations against them.

No. Last Name First Name Year of Ordination DOD Status 54 Coen Charles 1968 N/A Removed from ministry; allegation found credible and substantiated by archdiocesan Review Board; canonical process pending 55 Jeffers Robert 1954 N/A Removed from ministry; allegation found credible and substantiated by archdiocesan Review Board; canonical process pending 56 Jenik John (Bishop) 1970 N/A Removed from ministry; allegation found credible and substantiated by archdiocesan Review Board; canonical process pending 57 McCarthy James F. (Bishop) 1968 N/A Removed from ministry; canonical process pending 58 Meehan John 1964 N/A Removed from ministry; allegation found credible and substantiated by archdiocesan Review Board; canonical process pending 59 Taylor Samuel 1982 N/A Removed from ministry; allegation found credible and substantiated by archdiocesan Review Board; laicized; appeal of laicization pending 60 Timone Donald 1960 N/A Removed from ministry; archdiocesan Review Board process pending 61 Williams William 1959 N/A Removed from ministry; allegation found credible and substantiated by archdiocesan Review Board; canonical process pending

The following archdiocesan clergy do not meet the criteria set forth above, but the IRCP’s independent administrators have determined that claims against them were eligible for compensation.