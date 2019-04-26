Full list of 120 priests, clergy in Archdiocese of NY accused of sex abuse

Posted 12:39 PM, April 26, 2019, by , Updated at 12:52PM, April 26, 2019

NEW YORK — The Archdiocese of New York published a full list of the priests and clergy credibly accused of sexually abusing minors.

The list includes only archdiocesan clergy, consisting of bishops, priests, and deacons who were incardinated in the Archdiocese of New York and doesn’t include priests belonging to religious orders or institutes.

The following lists clergy members of the Archdiocese of New York with credible allegations:

No. Last Name First Name Year of Ordination DOD Status
1 Adamo Joseph 1942 2003 Removed from ministry; deceased
2 Albino John 1990 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized
3 Barjacoba Peter 1960 2012 Removed from ministry; deceased
4 Betances-Torres Martin 1987 N/A Removed from ministry
5 Boyle Francis V. 1955 N/A Removed from ministry
6 Brennan Robert J. 1949 2008 Removed from ministry; deceased
7 Calabrese Daniel 1987 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized
8 Carbo Richard 1975 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized
9 Carden Robert 1957 2008 Removed from ministry; deceased
10 Carson David 1984 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized
11 Carson John F. 1964 2011 Deceased
12 Colleran Kevin 1972 2016 Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased
13 Dickson Donald (Deacon) 1979 2005 Removed from ministry
14 Duenas Jaime 1950 2014 Removed from ministry; deceased; laicization process pending at death
15 Eremito Anthony J. 1967 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized
16 Fennessy Keith 1984 N/A Removed from ministry
17 Flanagan John D. 1973 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized
18 Gallagher Kevin 1998 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized
19 Gallant Alfred 1962 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized
20 Gallant John P. 1960 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized
21 Gentile Gennaro 1971 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized
22 Giuliano Anthony 1984 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized
23 Gorman Richard 1982 2018 Removed from ministry; deceased; laicization process pending at death
24 Harris Wallace 1972 N/A Removed from ministry
25 Hyland Raymond 1947 1995 Deceased
26 Inzeo Lawrence 1978 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized
27 Jesselli Kenneth 1984 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized
28 Kavanagh Charles 1963 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized
29 Kihm Peter 1981 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized
30 Kuhl Morgan 1993 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized
31 LaBelle Ralph 1978 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized
32 Lennon John W. 1955 2012 Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased
33 Leone Arthur 1956 2018 Removed from ministry; deceased; laicization process pending at death
34 Lynch John J. 1965 N/A Removed from ministry
35 Maguire Stephen 1987 N/A Removed from ministry; laicization process pending
36 Malone Donald T. 1960 2012 Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased
37 Manzione Arthur (Deacon) 1979 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized
38 Mazza Albert (Deacon) 1996 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized
39 McCarrick Theodore (Cardinal) 1958 N/A Laicized
40 Mills Henry 1988 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized
41 O’Herlihy Michael 1961 2013 Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased
42 O’Keefe John 1972 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized
43 Parrakow Edmond 1968 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized
44 Pfeiffer James 1970 2002 Removed from ministry; deceased
45 Pipala Edward A. 1966 2013 Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased
46 Quigley Patrick 1981 2010 Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased
47 Sardy John 1980 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized
48 Stinner Francis 1967 2017 Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased
49 Theisen Joseph 1959 2013 Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased
50 Tos Aldo 1953 2014 Removed from ministry; deceased; laicization process pending at death
51 Voglio John 1987 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized
52 Walsh James 1936 1998 Deceased
53 White William T. 1958 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized

The following archdiocesan clergy are awaiting final canonical or archdiocesan disposition of allegations against them.

No. Last Name First Name Year of Ordination DOD Status
54 Coen Charles 1968 N/A Removed from ministry; allegation found credible and substantiated by archdiocesan Review Board; canonical process pending
55 Jeffers Robert 1954 N/A Removed from ministry; allegation found credible and substantiated by archdiocesan Review Board; canonical process pending
56 Jenik John (Bishop) 1970 N/A Removed from ministry; allegation found credible and substantiated by archdiocesan Review Board; canonical process pending
57 McCarthy James F. (Bishop) 1968 N/A Removed from ministry; canonical process pending
58 Meehan John 1964 N/A Removed from ministry; allegation found credible and substantiated by archdiocesan Review Board; canonical process pending
59 Taylor Samuel 1982 N/A Removed from ministry; allegation found credible and substantiated by archdiocesan Review Board; laicized; appeal of laicization pending
60 Timone Donald 1960 N/A Removed from ministry; archdiocesan Review Board process pending
61 Williams William 1959 N/A Removed from ministry; allegation found credible and substantiated by archdiocesan Review Board; canonical process pending

The following archdiocesan clergy do not meet the criteria set forth above, but the IRCP’s independent administrators have determined that claims against them were eligible for compensation. 

No. Last Name First Name Year of Ordination DOD Status
62 Ansaldi Joseph 1962 2015 Deceased
63 Brady John J. 1908 1950 Deceased
64 Carroll Maurice 1956 1998 Deceased
65 Cassiero Daniel 1968 2009 Deceased
66 Clyne Vincent 1945 2013 Deceased
67 Connolly Eugene 1954 1995 Deceased
68 Croston Daniel 1968 1994 Deceased
69 Cullen Bernard 1930 1960 Deceased
70 Cunningham Thomas 1935 1956 Deceased
71 D’Argenio Herbert 1959 1996 Deceased
72 Dobransky Edward 1959 2017 Left ministry; deceased
73 Dougherty Daniel M. 1927 1978 Deceased
74 Fitzgerald Joseph 1923 1977 Deceased
75 Flaherty John 1945 1971 Deceased
76 Fox Vincent 1954 1994 Deceased
77 Gaffney Thomas 1950 2004 Deceased
78 Gerathy Kenneth 1954 2013 Deceased
79 Gibbons Thomas 1955 2017 Left ministry; deceased
80 Golden Matthew 1936 1987 Deceased
81 Greene William 1929 1976 Deceased
82 Harrington John M. 1945 2009 Deceased
83 Haverty John 1936 1980 Deceased
84 Heide Herman 1941 1997 Deceased
85 Hickey Joseph 1956 2014 Deceased
86 Hicks Eugene 1952 1986 Deceased
87 Kearns Walter 1961 1985 Deceased
88 Kelly Kevin 1956 2008 Left ministry; deceased
89 Kelly Stephen 1977 1993 Deceased
90 LeBar James 1962 2008 Deceased
91 Logue Francis 1968 1981 Deceased
92 Lott Robert 1965 2002 Deceased
93 Mangan Eugene 1958 1997 Deceased
94 Marino Umberto 1954 2004 Deceased
95 Martin Patrick H. 1937 1983 Deceased
96 Mathews Stanley 1946 1993 Deceased
97 McDonagh Charles 1963 1999 Deceased
98 McGirr Charles 1930 1949 Deceased
99 McNeill Lawrence (Deacon) 1973 2006 Deceased
100 Melican Mortimer 1951 2002 Left ministry; deceased
101 Murphy Arthur E. 1919 1959 Deceased
102 Netter Edmund 1951 1998 Deceased
103 O’Brien Edward J. 1962 2002 Deceased
104 O’Brien William B. 1951 2014 Deceased
105 O’Connell Kenneth 1956 1984 Deceased
106 Parsons Harold 1929 2002 Deceased
107 Phillips Thomas 1942 2000 Deceased
108 Quinn Lawrence T. 1967 2004 Deceased
109 Reinheimer George 1950 2010 Deceased
110 Roos Edward 1966 2015 Deceased
111 Ryan Joseph 1938 1968 Deceased
112 Shine Raymond 1953 1991 Deceased
113 Sullivan Daniel J. L. 1933 1977 Deceased
114 Sullivan Paul 1950 2005 Deceased
115 Taglienti Vincent 1953 1990 Deceased
116 Weckbach Joseph (Deacon) 1977 1995 Deceased
117 Welby James 1962 N/A Left ministry
118 Whelan Donald 1957 1987 Deceased
119 Wilkinson John 1948 2005 Deceased
120 Wolf Casper 1938 1972 Deceased
