Archdiocese of NY release names of 120 priests, clergy accused of sexual abuse, related acts

NEW YORK — The Archdiocese of New York have released the names of 120 priests credibly accused of sexually abusing minors or related acts.

The list includes only archdiocesan clergy, consisting of bishops, priests, and deacons who were incardinated in the Archdiocese of New York and doesn’t include priests belonging to religious orders or institutes.

In a statement, Cardinal Timothy Dolan asked for forgiveness for the failings of those clergy and bishops who should have provided for the safety of young people, stressing none of the accused clergy are currently in ministry.

“After hearing from many victim-survivors, many of you, and many priests, I have decided to publish a comprehensive list of all archdiocesan clergy credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors or who were the subject of a claim made to the archdiocese’s Independent Reconciliation and Compensation Program that was determined to be eligible for compensation.”

“Along with those clergy’s names, the list also includes their dates of ordination and current status. Please be assured there is not a single priest or deacon of the Archdiocese of New York against whom there has been a credible and substantiated claim of abuse against a minor currently in ministry,” he added.

The following lists clergy members of the Archdiocese of New York with credible allegations:

No. Last Name First Name Year of Ordination DOD Status 1 Adamo Joseph 1942 2003 Removed from ministry; deceased 2 Albino John 1990 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 3 Barjacoba Peter 1960 2012 Removed from ministry; deceased 4 Betances-Torres Martin 1987 N/A Removed from ministry 5 Boyle Francis V. 1955 N/A Removed from ministry 6 Brennan Robert J. 1949 2008 Removed from ministry; deceased 7 Calabrese Daniel 1987 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 8 Carbo Richard 1975 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 9 Carden Robert 1957 2008 Removed from ministry; deceased 10 Carson David 1984 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 11 Carson John F. 1964 2011 Deceased 12 Colleran Kevin 1972 2016 Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased 13 Dickson Donald (Deacon) 1979 2005 Removed from ministry 14 Duenas Jaime 1950 2014 Removed from ministry; deceased; laicization process pending at death 15 Eremito Anthony J. 1967 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 16 Fennessy Keith 1984 N/A Removed from ministry 17 Flanagan John D. 1973 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 18 Gallagher Kevin 1998 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 19 Gallant Alfred 1962 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 20 Gallant John P. 1960 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 21 Gentile Gennaro 1971 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 22 Giuliano Anthony 1984 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 23 Gorman Richard 1982 2018 Removed from ministry; deceased; laicization process pending at death 24 Harris Wallace 1972 N/A Removed from ministry 25 Hyland Raymond 1947 1995 Deceased 26 Inzeo Lawrence 1978 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 27 Jesselli Kenneth 1984 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 28 Kavanagh Charles 1963 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 29 Kihm Peter 1981 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 30 Kuhl Morgan 1993 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 31 LaBelle Ralph 1978 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 32 Lennon John W. 1955 2012 Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased 33 Leone Arthur 1956 2018 Removed from ministry; deceased; laicization process pending at death 34 Lynch John J. 1965 N/A Removed from ministry 35 Maguire Stephen 1987 N/A Removed from ministry; laicization process pending 36 Malone Donald T. 1960 2012 Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased 37 Manzione Arthur (Deacon) 1979 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 38 Mazza Albert (Deacon) 1996 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 39 McCarrick Theodore (Cardinal) 1958 N/A Laicized 40 Mills Henry 1988 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 41 O’Herlihy Michael 1961 2013 Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased 42 O’Keefe John 1972 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 43 Parrakow Edmond 1968 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 44 Pfeiffer James 1970 2002 Removed from ministry; deceased 45 Pipala Edward A. 1966 2013 Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased 46 Quigley Patrick 1981 2010 Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased 47 Sardy John 1980 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 48 Stinner Francis 1967 2017 Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased 49 Theisen Joseph 1959 2013 Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased 50 Tos Aldo 1953 2014 Removed from ministry; deceased; laicization process pending at death 51 Voglio John 1987 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized 52 Walsh James 1936 1998 Deceased 53 White William T. 1958 N/A Removed from ministry; laicized

The following archdiocesan clergy are awaiting final canonical or archdiocesan disposition of allegations against them.

No. Last Name First Name Year of Ordination DOD Status 54 Coen Charles 1968 N/A Removed from ministry; allegation found credible and substantiated by archdiocesan Review Board; canonical process pending 55 Jeffers Robert 1954 N/A Removed from ministry; allegation found credible and substantiated by archdiocesan Review Board; canonical process pending 56 Jenik John (Bishop) 1970 N/A Removed from ministry; allegation found credible and substantiated by archdiocesan Review Board; canonical process pending 57 McCarthy James F. (Bishop) 1968 N/A Removed from ministry; canonical process pending 58 Meehan John 1964 N/A Removed from ministry; allegation found credible and substantiated by archdiocesan Review Board; canonical process pending 59 Taylor Samuel 1982 N/A Removed from ministry; allegation found credible and substantiated by archdiocesan Review Board; laicized; appeal of laicization pending 60 Timone Donald 1960 N/A Removed from ministry; archdiocesan Review Board process pending 61 Williams William 1959 N/A Removed from ministry; allegation found credible and substantiated by archdiocesan Review Board; canonical process pending

The following archdiocesan clergy do not meet the criteria set forth above, but the IRCP’s independent administrators have determined that claims against them were eligible for compensation.

No. Last Name First Name Year of Ordination DOD Status 62 Ansaldi Joseph 1962 2015 Deceased 63 Brady John J. 1908 1950 Deceased 64 Carroll Maurice 1956 1998 Deceased 65 Cassiero Daniel 1968 2009 Deceased 66 Clyne Vincent 1945 2013 Deceased 67 Connolly Eugene 1954 1995 Deceased 68 Croston Daniel 1968 1994 Deceased 69 Cullen Bernard 1930 1960 Deceased 70 Cunningham Thomas 1935 1956 Deceased 71 D’Argenio Herbert 1959 1996 Deceased 72 Dobransky Edward 1959 2017 Left ministry; deceased 73 Dougherty Daniel M. 1927 1978 Deceased 74 Fitzgerald Joseph 1923 1977 Deceased 75 Flaherty John 1945 1971 Deceased 76 Fox Vincent 1954 1994 Deceased 77 Gaffney Thomas 1950 2004 Deceased 78 Gerathy Kenneth 1954 2013 Deceased 79 Gibbons Thomas 1955 2017 Left ministry; deceased 80 Golden Matthew 1936 1987 Deceased 81 Greene William 1929 1976 Deceased 82 Harrington John M. 1945 2009 Deceased 83 Haverty John 1936 1980 Deceased 84 Heide Herman 1941 1997 Deceased 85 Hickey Joseph 1956 2014 Deceased 86 Hicks Eugene 1952 1986 Deceased 87 Kearns Walter 1961 1985 Deceased 88 Kelly Kevin 1956 2008 Left ministry; deceased 89 Kelly Stephen 1977 1993 Deceased 90 LeBar James 1962 2008 Deceased 91 Logue Francis 1968 1981 Deceased 92 Lott Robert 1965 2002 Deceased 93 Mangan Eugene 1958 1997 Deceased 94 Marino Umberto 1954 2004 Deceased 95 Martin Patrick H. 1937 1983 Deceased 96 Mathews Stanley 1946 1993 Deceased 97 McDonagh Charles 1963 1999 Deceased 98 McGirr Charles 1930 1949 Deceased 99 McNeill Lawrence (Deacon) 1973 2006 Deceased 100 Melican Mortimer 1951 2002 Left ministry; deceased 101 Murphy Arthur E. 1919 1959 Deceased 102 Netter Edmund 1951 1998 Deceased 103 O’Brien Edward J. 1962 2002 Deceased 104 O’Brien William B. 1951 2014 Deceased 105 O’Connell Kenneth 1956 1984 Deceased 106 Parsons Harold 1929 2002 Deceased 107 Phillips Thomas 1942 2000 Deceased 108 Quinn Lawrence T. 1967 2004 Deceased 109 Reinheimer George 1950 2010 Deceased 110 Roos Edward 1966 2015 Deceased 111 Ryan Joseph 1938 1968 Deceased 112 Shine Raymond 1953 1991 Deceased 113 Sullivan Daniel J. L. 1933 1977 Deceased 114 Sullivan Paul 1950 2005 Deceased 115 Taglienti Vincent 1953 1990 Deceased 116 Weckbach Joseph (Deacon) 1977 1995 Deceased 117 Welby James 1962 N/A Left ministry 118 Whelan Donald 1957 1987 Deceased 119 Wilkinson John 1948 2005 Deceased 120 Wolf Casper 1938 1972 Deceased

