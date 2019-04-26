Archdiocese of NY release names of 120 priests, clergy accused of sexual abuse, related acts

NEW YORK — The Archdiocese of New York have released the names of 120 priests credibly accused of sexually abusing minors or related acts.
The list includes only archdiocesan clergy, consisting of bishops, priests, and deacons who were incardinated in the Archdiocese of New York and doesn’t include priests belonging to religious orders or institutes.
In a statement, Cardinal Timothy Dolan asked for forgiveness for the failings of those clergy and bishops who should have provided for the safety of young people, stressing none of the accused clergy are currently in ministry.
“After hearing from many victim-survivors, many of you, and many priests, I have decided to publish a comprehensive list of all archdiocesan clergy credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors or who were the subject of a claim made to the archdiocese’s Independent Reconciliation and Compensation Program that was determined to be eligible for compensation.”
“Along with those clergy’s names, the list also includes their dates of ordination and current status. Please be assured there is not a single priest or deacon of the Archdiocese of New York against whom there has been a credible and substantiated claim of abuse against a minor currently in ministry,” he added.
The following lists clergy members of the Archdiocese of New York with credible allegations:
|No.
|Last Name
|First Name
|Year of Ordination
|DOD
|Status
|1
|Adamo
|Joseph
|1942
|2003
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|2
|Albino
|John
|1990
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|3
|Barjacoba
|Peter
|1960
|2012
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|4
|Betances-Torres
|Martin
|1987
|N/A
|Removed from ministry
|5
|Boyle
|Francis V.
|1955
|N/A
|Removed from ministry
|6
|Brennan
|Robert J.
|1949
|2008
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|7
|Calabrese
|Daniel
|1987
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|8
|Carbo
|Richard
|1975
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|9
|Carden
|Robert
|1957
|2008
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|10
|Carson
|David
|1984
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|11
|Carson
|John F.
|1964
|2011
|Deceased
|12
|Colleran
|Kevin
|1972
|2016
|Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased
|13
|Dickson
|Donald (Deacon)
|1979
|2005
|Removed from ministry
|14
|Duenas
|Jaime
|1950
|2014
|Removed from ministry; deceased; laicization process pending at death
|15
|Eremito
|Anthony J.
|1967
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|16
|Fennessy
|Keith
|1984
|N/A
|Removed from ministry
|17
|Flanagan
|John D.
|1973
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|18
|Gallagher
|Kevin
|1998
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|19
|Gallant
|Alfred
|1962
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|20
|Gallant
|John P.
|1960
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|21
|Gentile
|Gennaro
|1971
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|22
|Giuliano
|Anthony
|1984
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|23
|Gorman
|Richard
|1982
|2018
|Removed from ministry; deceased; laicization process pending at death
|24
|Harris
|Wallace
|1972
|N/A
|Removed from ministry
|25
|Hyland
|Raymond
|1947
|1995
|Deceased
|26
|Inzeo
|Lawrence
|1978
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|27
|Jesselli
|Kenneth
|1984
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|28
|Kavanagh
|Charles
|1963
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|29
|Kihm
|Peter
|1981
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|30
|Kuhl
|Morgan
|1993
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|31
|LaBelle
|Ralph
|1978
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|32
|Lennon
|John W.
|1955
|2012
|Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased
|33
|Leone
|Arthur
|1956
|2018
|Removed from ministry; deceased; laicization process pending at death
|34
|Lynch
|John J.
|1965
|N/A
|Removed from ministry
|35
|Maguire
|Stephen
|1987
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicization process pending
|36
|Malone
|Donald T.
|1960
|2012
|Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased
|37
|Manzione
|Arthur (Deacon)
|1979
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|38
|Mazza
|Albert (Deacon)
|1996
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|39
|McCarrick
|Theodore (Cardinal)
|1958
|N/A
|Laicized
|40
|Mills
|Henry
|1988
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|41
|O’Herlihy
|Michael
|1961
|2013
|Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased
|42
|O’Keefe
|John
|1972
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|43
|Parrakow
|Edmond
|1968
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|44
|Pfeiffer
|James
|1970
|2002
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|45
|Pipala
|Edward A.
|1966
|2013
|Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased
|46
|Quigley
|Patrick
|1981
|2010
|Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased
|47
|Sardy
|John
|1980
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|48
|Stinner
|Francis
|1967
|2017
|Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased
|49
|Theisen
|Joseph
|1959
|2013
|Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased
|50
|Tos
|Aldo
|1953
|2014
|Removed from ministry; deceased; laicization process pending at death
|51
|Voglio
|John
|1987
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|52
|Walsh
|James
|1936
|1998
|Deceased
|53
|White
|William T.
|1958
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; laicized
The following archdiocesan clergy are awaiting final canonical or archdiocesan disposition of allegations against them.
|No.
|Last Name
|First Name
|Year of Ordination
|DOD
|Status
|54
|Coen
|Charles
|1968
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; allegation found credible and substantiated by archdiocesan Review Board; canonical process pending
|55
|Jeffers
|Robert
|1954
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; allegation found credible and substantiated by archdiocesan Review Board; canonical process pending
|56
|Jenik
|John (Bishop)
|1970
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; allegation found credible and substantiated by archdiocesan Review Board; canonical process pending
|57
|McCarthy
|James F. (Bishop)
|1968
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; canonical process pending
|58
|Meehan
|John
|1964
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; allegation found credible and substantiated by archdiocesan Review Board; canonical process pending
|59
|Taylor
|Samuel
|1982
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; allegation found credible and substantiated by archdiocesan Review Board; laicized; appeal of laicization pending
|60
|Timone
|Donald
|1960
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; archdiocesan Review Board process pending
|61
|Williams
|William
|1959
|N/A
|Removed from ministry; allegation found credible and substantiated by archdiocesan Review Board; canonical process pending
The following archdiocesan clergy do not meet the criteria set forth above, but the IRCP’s independent administrators have determined that claims against them were eligible for compensation.
|No.
|Last Name
|First Name
|Year of Ordination
|DOD
|Status
|62
|Ansaldi
|Joseph
|1962
|2015
|Deceased
|63
|Brady
|John J.
|1908
|1950
|Deceased
|64
|Carroll
|Maurice
|1956
|1998
|Deceased
|65
|Cassiero
|Daniel
|1968
|2009
|Deceased
|66
|Clyne
|Vincent
|1945
|2013
|Deceased
|67
|Connolly
|Eugene
|1954
|1995
|Deceased
|68
|Croston
|Daniel
|1968
|1994
|Deceased
|69
|Cullen
|Bernard
|1930
|1960
|Deceased
|70
|Cunningham
|Thomas
|1935
|1956
|Deceased
|71
|D’Argenio
|Herbert
|1959
|1996
|Deceased
|72
|Dobransky
|Edward
|1959
|2017
|Left ministry; deceased
|73
|Dougherty
|Daniel M.
|1927
|1978
|Deceased
|74
|Fitzgerald
|Joseph
|1923
|1977
|Deceased
|75
|Flaherty
|John
|1945
|1971
|Deceased
|76
|Fox
|Vincent
|1954
|1994
|Deceased
|77
|Gaffney
|Thomas
|1950
|2004
|Deceased
|78
|Gerathy
|Kenneth
|1954
|2013
|Deceased
|79
|Gibbons
|Thomas
|1955
|2017
|Left ministry; deceased
|80
|Golden
|Matthew
|1936
|1987
|Deceased
|81
|Greene
|William
|1929
|1976
|Deceased
|82
|Harrington
|John M.
|1945
|2009
|Deceased
|83
|Haverty
|John
|1936
|1980
|Deceased
|84
|Heide
|Herman
|1941
|1997
|Deceased
|85
|Hickey
|Joseph
|1956
|2014
|Deceased
|86
|Hicks
|Eugene
|1952
|1986
|Deceased
|87
|Kearns
|Walter
|1961
|1985
|Deceased
|88
|Kelly
|Kevin
|1956
|2008
|Left ministry; deceased
|89
|Kelly
|Stephen
|1977
|1993
|Deceased
|90
|LeBar
|James
|1962
|2008
|Deceased
|91
|Logue
|Francis
|1968
|1981
|Deceased
|92
|Lott
|Robert
|1965
|2002
|Deceased
|93
|Mangan
|Eugene
|1958
|1997
|Deceased
|94
|Marino
|Umberto
|1954
|2004
|Deceased
|95
|Martin
|Patrick H.
|1937
|1983
|Deceased
|96
|Mathews
|Stanley
|1946
|1993
|Deceased
|97
|McDonagh
|Charles
|1963
|1999
|Deceased
|98
|McGirr
|Charles
|1930
|1949
|Deceased
|99
|McNeill
|Lawrence (Deacon)
|1973
|2006
|Deceased
|100
|Melican
|Mortimer
|1951
|2002
|Left ministry; deceased
|101
|Murphy
|Arthur E.
|1919
|1959
|Deceased
|102
|Netter
|Edmund
|1951
|1998
|Deceased
|103
|O’Brien
|Edward J.
|1962
|2002
|Deceased
|104
|O’Brien
|William B.
|1951
|2014
|Deceased
|105
|O’Connell
|Kenneth
|1956
|1984
|Deceased
|106
|Parsons
|Harold
|1929
|2002
|Deceased
|107
|Phillips
|Thomas
|1942
|2000
|Deceased
|108
|Quinn
|Lawrence T.
|1967
|2004
|Deceased
|109
|Reinheimer
|George
|1950
|2010
|Deceased
|110
|Roos
|Edward
|1966
|2015
|Deceased
|111
|Ryan
|Joseph
|1938
|1968
|Deceased
|112
|Shine
|Raymond
|1953
|1991
|Deceased
|113
|Sullivan
|Daniel J. L.
|1933
|1977
|Deceased
|114
|Sullivan
|Paul
|1950
|2005
|Deceased
|115
|Taglienti
|Vincent
|1953
|1990
|Deceased
|116
|Weckbach
|Joseph (Deacon)
|1977
|1995
|Deceased
|117
|Welby
|James
|1962
|N/A
|Left ministry
|118
|Whelan
|Donald
|1957
|1987
|Deceased
|119
|Wilkinson
|John
|1948
|2005
|Deceased
|120
|Wolf
|Casper
|1938
|1972
|Deceased
This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.