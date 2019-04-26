3 stabbed during brawl in lobby of NYCHA building

Posted 9:28 PM, April 26, 2019, by , Updated at 09:29PM, April 26, 2019

CHELSEA, Manhattan — Three people were stabbed during a brawl that broke out in the lobby of a NYCHA building in Manhattan Friday evening.

Police responded to the Chelsea Houses in the area of Ninth Avenue and West 25th Street just before 5 p.m.

A 17-year-old male was stabbed in the back and another 17-year-old was stabbed in the ankle. A 15-year-old male was slashed.

All three were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is not clear what caused the dispute.

Police say several people fled the scene and the victims are not cooperating.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.