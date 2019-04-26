3 stabbed during brawl in lobby of NYCHA building

CHELSEA, Manhattan — Three people were stabbed during a brawl that broke out in the lobby of a NYCHA building in Manhattan Friday evening.

Police responded to the Chelsea Houses in the area of Ninth Avenue and West 25th Street just before 5 p.m.

A 17-year-old male was stabbed in the back and another 17-year-old was stabbed in the ankle. A 15-year-old male was slashed.

All three were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is not clear what caused the dispute.

Police say several people fled the scene and the victims are not cooperating.