Woman accused of raping child, posting video on social media

Posted 1:36 PM, April 25, 2019, by and , Updated at 01:40PM, April 25, 2019

Tamara Marion, 24 (mugshot courtesy Memphis Police Dept.)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman is accused of raping a 4-year-old boy and posting videos of the sex act on social media.

News outlets report Memphis police arrested 24-year-old Tamara Marion on Tuesday and charged her with child rape and sexual exploitation of a minor.

A police affidavit says Marion is seen performing sex acts with the child in two videos shared on social media.

According to officers, the first video showed a woman push a small child to the ground, remove his pants and perform a sex act on him. The second reportedly showed the child attempting to engage in a different act on the same adult female.

The relationship between Marion and the child was not released.

The Memphis Police Department said it began investigating after officers received a complaint on April 22 about the videos.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Marion has an attorney.

